Pedro Cavadas named amongst Forbes Best Doctors in Spain

DOCTOR Pedro Cavadas has been included on Forbes’ list of the 100 doctors in Spain.

Plastic surgeon Pedro Cavadas has come to be known as a ‘miracle doctor’ for some of the work he has done, but this year, he is best known for his predictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

He was one of the first doctors in Spain to warn of the extreme danger of Covid-19, even before it arrived in Spain. He later said that wearing masks would be mandatory at least until the end of 2021. In October last year, he said that he didn’t believe vaccination would be efficient before two years had passed.

When the virus arrived in Spain, he said “when a hospital is built with 800 diggers weighing 100 tonnes each and a mega-hospital is built in three months, we’re not fooling around”.

His comments regarding the government, vaccines and Fernando Simon have caused major controversy, so much so, that in during a press conference in December he said that he had decided not to comment any further on the matter and would remain focused on his surgery.

He had said in the past “It was not the virus, but the response that has impoverished Spain”, adding “the result of the poor handling of the measures to fight it are more harmful than the virus itself, as it has a low mortality rate”.

Regarding Fernando Simon, one of his most recent comments explained that he believed people were trying to match him up with someone he doesn’t even know “or have any interest in knowing”. He said he imagined that Simon felt the same way.

