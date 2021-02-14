Oxford vs Wigan Game Paused and Stadium Evacuated After Fire.

OXFORD’S clash with Wigan at the Kassam Stadium had to be briefly paused today (February 14) whilst the fire brigade attended to a fire that had broken out in the floodlights.

With the League One game poised to burst into action after the sides came into halftime at 0-0, play was briefly suspended just a few minutes into the second half, after a fire blazed in the bright floodlights.

Oxford tweeted at the time: “There’s a fire in the floodlights so the second half will be delayed until the fire brigade arrive.

“The stadium is being evacuated. We will update you when we know more. Got to run.”

They then added: “Everyone is safely outside the building, the fire brigade are here and discussions are still ongoing. Please bear with us.”

The match had already been delayed from Saturday when it could not go ahead due to a frozen pitch and was delayed for an hour today, before finally kicking off at 4pm.

Footage from outside the ground showed three fire engines arriving at the stadium.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “We were coming out at half-time and we could smell burning through the air vents.

“We were told to quickly evacuate the building.

“The vaccinations are going on here as well so there are far more important things than football happening at the stadium.

“There’s a leak in one of the rooms which contribute towards the floodlights and that’s where the burning was coming from.

“The fire brigade settled it down and cut off whatever they needed to cut off.

“It’s just another strange scenario that’s been put in front of us. It’s been a crazy, crazy 48 hours.”

The game restarted at 5.45pm with the players back out and warming up.

