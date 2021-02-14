NHS Staff Deliver Valentines Cards to Scots Couple Stuck in Separate Covid Hospitals.

AN lovable elderly couple who got separated into two different hospitals as they recovered from Covid were left in tears of joy after NHS staff delivered the cards for them. Isabel Devine, 87, and hubby Ian, 88, were desperate not to break the tradition after 64 years of marriage.

They were both delighted after medics helped them write Valentine’s messages to each other ahead of today’s romantic occasion after which the dedicated and caring NHS staff exchanged the cards between colleagues. Former shop worker Isabel is being cared for at Glasgow’s New Victoria Hospital while Ian is in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital five miles away.

She said: “I just want to be with my husband so we can get home together as soon as possible. Ian is a good husband and an amazing dad. Being married all these years we do have our tiffs, but who doesn’t? And we always make up before going to sleep.”

The couple, of nearby Clarkston, fell in love after meeting at Glasgow’s Plaza Ballroom. They tied the knot on April 2, 1956, and went on to have three kids, four grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Ian and Isabel were both taken to the QEUH and diagnosed with Covid at the start of December.

They spent almost a month there, getting together for dinner before Ian was allowed home and Isabel was transferred to a ward in the New Victoria Hospital. However, just two weeks later, the retired businessman developed a chest infection and suffered a fall, causing him to be readmitted to the QEUH.

Their daughter Lesley Davies, 55, called the situation “heartbreaking” but thanked staff who’ve gone the extra mile to ensure her parents stay in touch.

The consultant, who lives near Toulouse, France, said: “It’s been hard. They are both suffering from the aftermath of Covid. My mum’s a romantic and my dad’s not. It’s quite funny. He’d usually forget a card and send us to get one from the shop so he wouldn’t get into trouble. She was his little diamond so she always got everything she wanted. I’m glad the NHS staff have been able to help them out.”

Lesley added of their health battles: “It’s tragic they can’t be together as they would motivate each other. When Covid attacks at an elderly age, it’s horrendous. They miss each other intensely.

“They’ve always been together and all they want to do is be together. It’s heartbreaking.”

