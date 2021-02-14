HUNT for hooded cyclist in Wales after nine sex attacks were reported in five hours

South Wales Police have received a photo of a sex pest who assaulted several women in Singleton Park in Swansea between 8am and 1 pm on Friday, February 12. A 24-year-old man was taken into custody but released a short time later.

-- Advertisement --



Detective inspector Peter Collins said: ‘We appreciate these incidents are concerning to local residents who are regularly using the park during lockdown.

‘We are taking this very seriously and our investigation is ongoing. We also have extra patrols in and around the park.

The photo released of the suspect appears to show him wearing a dark-coloured sweater with the hood up, dark trousers and trainers. The footage shows him carrying a yellow and red bag on the handlebars of his bike.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who was in park between 8am and 1pm on Friday no matter how insignificant you feel your information maybe as it could help with our inquiry.’

A statement from the force read: ‘We have received four reports of women being indecently assaulted by a man on a bike in and around the Singleton Park area this morning.

‘We have an investigation ongoing which includes a number of officers patrolling the area. The suspect is described as wearing black clothing with a hood up.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hunt For Cyclist After Nine Sex Attacks In Five Hours”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.