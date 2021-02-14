Former Welsh Labour MP and Historian Hywel Francis Has Died Aged 74

By
Matthew Roscoe
-
0
CREDIT: Twitter

Former Welsh Labour MP and Historian Hywel Francis Has Died Aged 74.

-- Advertisement --

DR HYWEL FRANCIS, who served as Labor MP for Aberavon between 2010 and 2015, has sadly passed away on Sunday, February 14, according to his family.

In a statement released on behalf of the family, his son Dafydd Francis thanked the hospital staff who had cared for his father.


“As a family, we want to thank everyone for their messages of condolence,” he said.

“We also want to thank all the nurses and doctors at Morriston who looked after my father at such a difficult time for the health service. We have nothing but praise for them.”


Tributes have flooded in for Dr Francis, who was a leading historian having worked as a Professor in the Continuing Education department of Swansea University.

After learning about his death, the Welsh Labour Party tweeted: “The Welsh Labour Party is family is saddened by the death of historian, activist & former MP, Dr Hywel Francis.

“Despair could lead many to give up the struggle, but despair never alters the shape of reality within which the struggle will anyway occur.” – The Fed

Kier Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, tweeted: “Sad to hear the news that Hywel Francis has died.

“He served his community brilliantly as a Labour MP, was an activist, historian, and a champion of human rights.

“A compassionate and warm person in everything he did.

“My thoughts are with his wife Mair, his family and friends.”

UK Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds MP tweeted: “Devastated to hear the news that Hywel Francis, former Welsh Labour Party MP for Aberavon (2001-15), historian, activist, and an all-round lovely, compassionate person who strove to make life better for others, passed away earlier today. Thoughts with his wife Mair and all his family.”

Aberavon Labour tweeted: “We are devasted to hear of the passing of our former MP, Hywel Francis.

“Hywel was the MP for Aberavon from 2001 until 2015.

“He was a champion of the needs of disabled people and a courageous anti-fascist and anti-racist.

“He will be truly missed. Rest in peace, Hywel.”

Former Welsh Labour MP and Historian Hywel Francis Has Died Aged 74”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here