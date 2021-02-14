Former Argentine President Carlos Menem Dies at 90.

-- Advertisement --



FORMER Argentine president Carlos Menem, the country’s president for much of the 1990s, died this Sunday, February 14 at the age of 90 after spending several days in the Los Arcos sanatorium in Buenos Aires after having complications from a urinary tract infection, as announced by the newspaper Clarín.

Menem was also governor of the province of La Rioja in the periods 1973-1976 and 1983-1989. From 2005 to 2021 national senator, representing the province of La Rioja.

Menem was an eccentric president, having ruled Argentina between 1989 and 1999. One of his most striking features was his long sideburns, even on his cheeks, half white, half black, curly and thick.

In the middle of last year, the former president spent 15 days in the Institute for Diagnosis and Treatment for bilateral pneumonia and sadly, after arriving at the clinic a few months ago with a urinary infection, Menem lost his life.

“His family noticed that his heart rate was very high, so they took him to the sanatorium, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit,” it was said in December, after suffering kidney failure.

The doctors induced him into a coma, although he managed to get out, but could never fully recover, so he had to remain hospitalised under he passed away.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page