Town in Galicia offers €300 to parents of newborns to combat depopulation.

MANY rural municipalities in Galicia face the challenge of people and families moving away due to the remoteness of areas or a lack of resources and travel links, for example.

So to try to tackle the problem, Verea Mayor, José Antonio Pérez Valado, has approved two ordinances in a bid to stop “the exodus of people”.

The first is aid for new births or adoptions, and the other is financial aid for school supplies.

Each family that has a newborn baby will receive a cheque for €300 to help towards the cost of food, clothes and equipment.

Verea has just over 900 inhabitants and the medium-term goal is to reach 1,000 which would increase the level of resources Verea receives from the administrations.

The mayor said the current trend is around 30 deaths a year and very few births, reports Nius.

The local authority has been “implementing and approving measures to change this for some time and that is how the idea of ​​the newborn cheque came about,” said Pérez Valado.

“We are aware that it is a very small help, but it is a way to stimulate and get people to return to rural areas,” he added.

A budget of €2,500 has been set aside for the initiative.

