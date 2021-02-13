Town in Galicia offers €300 to parents of newborns to combat depopulation.
MANY rural municipalities in Galicia face the challenge of people and families moving away due to the remoteness of areas or a lack of resources and travel links, for example.
So to try to tackle the problem, Verea Mayor, José Antonio Pérez Valado, has approved two ordinances in a bid to stop “the exodus of people”.
The first is aid for new births or adoptions, and the other is financial aid for school supplies.
Each family that has a newborn baby will receive a cheque for €300 to help towards the cost of food, clothes and equipment.
Verea has just over 900 inhabitants and the medium-term goal is to reach 1,000 which would increase the level of resources Verea receives from the administrations.
The mayor said the current trend is around 30 deaths a year and very few births, reports Nius.
The local authority has been “implementing and approving measures to change this for some time and that is how the idea of the newborn cheque came about,” said Pérez Valado.
“We are aware that it is a very small help, but it is a way to stimulate and get people to return to rural areas,” he added.
A budget of €2,500 has been set aside for the initiative.
