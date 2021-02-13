TORRE DEL MAR Resident Aged 60 Tragically Dies In House Fire on Saturday afternoon



A fire that broke out in a house this afternoon (Saturday 13) at around 5.30pm, in the Casillas de la Vía area of Torre Del Mar, Vélez Málaga, unfortunately, resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man who was trapped inside the building at the time of the fire.

The 112 Andalusian Emergency service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, reports receiving several calls from worried residents who saw flames and smoke coming from the building, saying that there could be a person trapped inside.

Emergency services were quickly deployed to the incident in Torre Del Mar, including Local Police and the National Police, plus the Local Provincial Fire Brigade, and the Public Health Emergency ambulance, who were sadly unable to rescue the man before he was overcome by the fire and the smoke.

The Fire Brigade extinguished the fire, and the house was ventilated, and forensic investigations are now underway to determine the source of the tragic incident.

