Torre Del Mar Resident Aged 60 Tragically Dies In House Fire

By
Chris King
-
0
Torre Del Mar Resident Aged 60 Tragically Dies In House Fire
Torre Del Mar Resident Aged 60 Tragically Dies In House Fire. image: wikimedia

TORRE DEL MAR Resident Aged 60 Tragically Dies In House Fire on Saturday afternoon

A fire that broke out in a house this afternoon (Saturday 13) at around 5.30pm, in the Casillas de la Vía area of Torre Del Mar, Vélez Málaga, unfortunately, resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man who was trapped inside the building at the time of the fire.

-- Advertisement --

The 112 Andalusian Emergency service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, reports receiving several calls from worried residents who saw flames and smoke coming from the building, saying that there could be a person trapped inside.

Emergency services were quickly deployed to the incident in Torre Del Mar, including Local Police and the National Police, plus the Local Provincial Fire Brigade, and the Public Health Emergency ambulance, who were sadly unable to rescue the man before he was overcome by the fire and the smoke.


The Fire Brigade extinguished the fire, and the house was ventilated, and forensic investigations are now underway to determine the source of the tragic incident.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torre Del Mar Resident Aged 60 Tragically Dies In House Fire”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBREAKING NEWS: Japan Earthquake Rocks Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Sparking Leak
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here