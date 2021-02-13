Spanish Home Delivery Service Glovo Flourishes During Pandemic

SPANISH home delivery service Glovo flourishes during the coronavirus pandemic

The entirety of 2020 was marked by the coronavirus pandemic globally, and in Spain, many businesses were forced to close their doors, while citizens were subjected to national lockdowns, working from home and night-time curfews. With bars and restaurants reduced to offering take-out services only, many business owners turned to Barcelona-born home delivery service Glovo to continue their trade. Thus, the Spanish company closed 2020 with more than 18,000 new associated establishments.

-- Advertisement --



“In 2020, the different restrictions derived from the pandemic have had a great impact on the economy as a whole,” the company told Spanish daily OKDIARIO.

“In the case of delivery, limitations to mobility have made the sector an essential service, both for citizens and for restaurants and other establishments. Thus, the coronavirus has accelerated the digitization processes of many businesses. More than 9,000 restaurants and establishments have joined Glovo since the start of the pandemic, of which 90 per cent are small and medium-sized companies.”

The service has been especially valuable to smaller businesses, which wouldn’t have been able to facilitate food delivery without an outside agency. In addition, Glovo partnered up with pharmacies last year to deliver medication, and plans to invest €20million throughout 2021 to strengthen its ties with supermarkets. Globally, the company has already partnered with retail giants like Carrefour, Auchan and Walmart.

According to the company, its main objective “is to connect users not only with restaurants but also with supermarkets and other establishments in their city, including toy, electronics and video game stores, gifts, beauty or perfumery, among others, and with delivery in less than 30 minutes.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Home Delivery Service Glovo Flourishes During Pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.