SOME relief at last for Spain's nursing homes thanks to the vaccine rollout

Nursing homes across Spain are finally able to breathe again after nearly a year of being under siege from coronavirus. The mass vaccinations of resident and staff at senior centres, the first priority groups to receive the Covid jab, seem to be having the desired effect, as the latest data from the Ministry of Health shows that 103 outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes during the week beginning February 8, half the amount reported just two weeks ago.

Although Covid experts have asked for “prudence” during the de-escalation of restrictions, several regional governments are considering relaxing the measures currently in place which limit people entering the centres. While the situation is improving in all areas in Spain, the health and social care sector has received the biggest boost in recent weeks. The number of outbreaks reported this week throughout the country has dropped by 7.23 per cent, while social and health care settings have reported a reduction of almost 50 per cent in the same period.

“This Friday we have finished putting the second dose in the residences. We are in a very good situation: from 91 to 60 [active infections] in a week and there are only four hospitalized”, a spokesperson for the Navarrese Ministry of Social Rights reported to El Pais.

