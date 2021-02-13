Not a good time for dolphins

THE Guardia Civil and Equinac have recently had to assist beached dolphins practically on a daily basis.

Equinac is a non-government organisation (NGO) that has been rescuing marine wildlife for the past 15 years and possesses Environment Ministry authorisation to intervene when sea turtles and cetaceans are found on the beaches and coast of Almeria province.

Dead or dying bodies of dolphins have recently been washed up in Garrucha, Mojacar, Balanegra and Punto Entinas while a loggerhead turtle was found at Almerimar and a blue shark in Carboneras.

Interaction with humans could be partly responsible for the beachings, said the Guardia Civil, who are currently investigating cases where dolphins have been deliberately decapitated or slashed. In extreme cases name have been cut into a dolphin’s skin, sources said.

The highly polluted Mediterranean could play a part, but experts have ruled out bad weather as dolphins are able to survive adverse maritime conditions.

The Guardia Civil reminded the public that a beached dolphin is either in poor health or severely wounded with little help of recovery. Returning it to the sea will only increase its suffering.

Beached marine wildlife, whether dead or alive, should instead be reported to the 112 Emergency number or 062 where callers will be attended by specialised personnel.

