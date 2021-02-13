France, Germany, UK warn Iran over uranium metal production.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany have together condemned Iran’s decision to produce uranium metal, which they said is in breach of commitments made by Iran to the international community.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said earlier this week that Iran had followed through on its plan to make uranium metal after Tehran had alarmed Western nations with its intent to produce the material with which the core of nuclear weapons can be made.

There had been hopes that the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers could be revived through new talks under the administration of United States President Joe Biden, after his predecessor Donald Trump walked out of the deal in 2018.

The European trio, who are signatories to the deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said in a joint statement on Friday that Iran’s move to produce uranium metal was a violation of the accord that endangers the chance to fully realise the deal, which aims to reduce international sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits to its nuclear programme

“We strongly urge Iran to halt these activities without delay and not to take any new non-compliant steps on its nuclear programme. In escalating its non-compliance, Iran is undermining the opportunity for renewed diplomacy to fully realise the objectives of the JCPOA,” said the European trio in a statement.

Biden Refuses To Lift Sanctions

Joe Biden has warned that US sanctions on Iran will only be lifted only if it stops enriching uranium, and not simply to attract Tehran back to the negotiating table. The US president’s comments came as Iran’s supreme leader reiterated that Tehran would not return to full compliance with the nuclear accord it signed with world powers in 2015 until the US lifted all sanctions.

