European Doctors Spurn Oxford Jab After Reporting Side Effects

DOCTORS in Europe are rejecting receiving the Oxford AstraZeneca jab after reports of ‘flu symptoms’ side effects.

Some Italian doctors have said they instead want to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while French doctors are also said to be avoiding the Oxford jab after reports of “high intensity flu symptoms” side effects.

In France, around 10,000 health care personnel have been vaccinated so far, but officials are said to have become concerned after 149 of those complained of aches and high temperatures.

France Info, a state news radio station, said health chiefs were, “trying to avoid receiving AstraZeneca doses, which they regard as third rate compared with ‘the Rolls-Royce’ produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.”

In Italy, some doctors are also refusing to receive the Oxford jab, with one telling Italian media, “How come they even vaccinated hospital gardeners with more efficient vaccines while us doctors, who risk infection every day or risk infecting others, get offered something less efficient?”

An Italian health spokesman said: “Since Pfizer and Moderna are more efficient, we want to keep them for older, more vulnerable Italians.”

Countries across the EU have been questioning the effectiveness of the Oxford jab based on the relatively small number of over-65s in the original clinical trial.

However their claims were rejected by the World Health Organisation last week which officially recommended the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 65 and said it should be used “without an upper age limit.”

In Spain, the Oxford jab will not be used on those over the age of 55 after a panel of experts questioned its effectiveness.

