Couple Finds Entire Bird In Aldi Salad

COUPLE finds entire dead bird in bag of salad from Aldi

A retired couple from Hampshire had a real stomach-turning experience when they discovered the carcass of a dead bird in a bag of salad they had purchased as part of their weekly shop from their local Aldi store in Havant. Andrew Briers, 53, told The Sun that he had prepared dinner for both himself and his wife and the pair had already begun tucking into the greens before noticing the dead bird.

Andrew said: “Initially I thought it was part of the salad plant, then to my horror realised it was a dead bird.

“The thought we had eaten from a washed salad with the wet bird carcass in it is disgusting.

“We both felt sick and we threw our dinner away as I had put some on the plate in the evening.”

Andrew said that he phoned Aldi immediately but didn’t receive an answer; the store did refund him the £1.49 though when he returned the salad bag, complete with the feathered addition. The retired veteran said that his main concern was the health risk, and wondered how long the carcass had been in the sealed bag before he purchased it.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Our supplier has extensive quality measures in place which means issues of this nature are exceptionally rare.

“We apologise to Mr Briers that, on this occasion, our usual high standards were not met.”

