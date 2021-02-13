Breaking News: Earthquake Off The Coast Of Japan

BREAKING NEWS: Powerful earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan

A massive earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter Scale has struck off the east coast of Japan on Saturday, February 13, at 11:07pm local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Authority. The epicentre was close to Fukushima at a depth of 36 miles, according to the experts, and rubbles could be felt as far as Tokyo.

A tsunami warning has not so far been issued and no casualties have yet been reported, according to local news reports.

Locals took to social media to describe how they felt their houses shaking from the powerful earthquake, which reached level 6 on the Japanese scale in some places.

“We just had an earthquake in Japan with a seismic intensity of over 6 on the scale. However, where I live is far from the epicentre, so although it shook, I was safe,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person said: “Big earthquake now in Japan, only level 4 at my house but it felt like the whole house was moving so much! Lots of things fell from shelves etc, pretty crazy. Seems to have been level 6 in the north east of Japan.”

Fukushima has devastated by an earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

This is a breaking news story, be sure to check back for updates.

