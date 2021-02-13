Balerma ramps it up

ELOISA CABRERA the Junta’s Public Works delegate, confirmed that the regional government has given permission to build a ramp for the port in Balerma.

“At the delegation we are very glad to be able to give the go-head to an initiative that the municipality had requested for so long and which will also help to create jobs,” Cabrera said.

“This is great news for an area which has a great fishing tradition and a Club Nautico that encourages all maritime-related activities,” declared El Ejido’s mayor Francisco Gongora.

