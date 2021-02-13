Tsitsipas Strolls Into Fourth Round With Easy Win Over Swede Mikael Ymer.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas put in a dominant performance to thrash Swede Mikael Ymer 6-4 6-1 6-1 and raced through into the fourth round of the Australian Open today, Saturday.

-- Advertisement --



After a closely contested opening set when Tsitsipas could manage only a single break of the 95th-ranked Ymer’s serve, the Greek raised his level to turn the match into a one-sided affair at the spectator-less John Cain Arena.

Tsitsipas broke his fellow 22-year-old’s serve twice in the second set and four times in the third while suffering just a single break on his own serve, while Ymer did not help his own cause with 36 unforced errors.

Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, will next meet the winner of the match between Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini and Russian Karen Khachanov, who is seeded 19th.

Russian star’s hilarious exchange

There has been a hilarious exchange between Andrey Rublev and a court-side reporter after his win against Feliciano Lopez. As Rublev approached the mic to do his customary post-match interview, he asked the reporter “How are you?”, leaving her stunned.

“I’m sorry, what did you say?” the reporter asked. “I asked how are you,” Rublev replied.

“Thank you for asking! I was shocked that no one asked,” the reporter said sarcastically in response. -Rublev, a man of pure class!

Australian Tennis Open To Continue Without Spectators From Saturday 13 after an outbreak of Covid-19 in Victoria

Daniel Andrews, the Prime Minister of the state of Victoria has decreed new restrictions in the state, after a new outbreak of the British strain of coronavirus was found in a hotel in Melbourne, and the Australian Open will not allow spectators from tomorrow, Saturday 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australian Open: Tsitsipas Strolls Into Fourth Round With Easy Win Over Ymer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.