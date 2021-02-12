WELSH Goalkeeping Legend Dai Davies Dead Aged 72 after a battle with pancreatic cancer



Former Wales goalkeeping legend, Dai Davies, has died at Wrexham’s Nightingale House Hospice, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, at the age of 72.

-- Advertisement --



Davies played over 17 years for Swansea, Everton, Wrexham, and Tranmere, as well as earning 52 caps for his national side in a career that began in 1969, going on to be a popular media pundit after his retirement from the game.

The Welsh goalkeeping legend made 94 appearances for the Toffees over seven years before moving to Third Division Wrexham and winning promotion to the old second division with them in 1978.

A statement from his family, announced by Everton FC, read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William David Davies (better known as Dai) today, Wednesday 10 February 2021. He died peacefully at home.

He was much loved by Judy, Bethan, Gareth, Rhian, Emma, Sally, Kate, and his 12 grandchildren. He will live on in the memories we, and many others, hold dear”.

His wife Judy added, “Dai was a great goalkeeper but also a wonderful human being with a beautiful soul. Ever the gentleman, Dai had time for everyone and was hugely respected and much loved by so many”.

A post from Swansea City read, “Rest in peace, Dai Davies ❤️. Everyone at Swansea City sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Swans goalkeeper, Dai Davies, who sadly passed away following his battle with cancer. Once a Jack, always a Jack 🤍🖤”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Welsh Goalkeeping Legend Dai Davies Dead Aged 72”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.