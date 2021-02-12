A COURT has ordered prison for two of the nine suspects in a Marbella money laundering operation.

According to media reports, the two people have been put in prison after being found guilty as part of the money laundering operation, while another five people have walked free, and another two await another hearing.

The five people who have been released all face various restrictions, including handing over their passports, a ban on leaving Spain, and having to make weekly appearances with the authoirities.

In part of the investigation, a previous police escort to Marbella’s mayor, Angeles Muñoz, was also arrested.

Among those under investigation in Lars Gunnar Broberg, the husband of the Marbella mayor, whose office was searched yesterday by police. Documents which are now being analysed were seized in the operation.

However, it has been confirmed that they are not related in any way to Marbella City Council or to Mayor Angeles Muñoz.

Her husband, a Swedish businessman in his seventies, travelled to his office in Nueva Andalucia with a relative after being summoned by the police, who then informed him that they were going to search it. He was accompanied by a lawyer.

He was not taken to the police station, no action was taken against him and he returned home later in the day.

The investigation is now in the hands of officers from the National Police Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) who travelled to Marbella from Madrid to look into the case.

Two in Prison for Money Laundering Operation