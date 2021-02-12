Statins Linked To Lower Risk Of Death From COVID-19.

RESEARCH suggests that people with COVID-19 who take statins are less likely to die from the disease than those who do not. Prescription cholesterol drugs taken by around eight million Britons could slash the risk of death from coronavirus, a new study has claimed.

Statins, taken to reduce ‘bad’ blood cholesterol, were found to cut mortality by 43 per cent compared to non-statin users. The British Heart Foundation says that statins are typically prescribed more than 70 million times a year.

It was discovered that giving statins to patients in the hospital at the early stages of Covid infection cut the mortality rate by close to half– the tablets are taken once a day and come in brands including Lipitor, Lescol and Crestor.

The study

The team analysed the results on 12 studies on the drug’s effectiveness, which looked at 110,078 patients who died of coronavirus. Researchers looked at data from patients with COVID-19 who received statins while they were in the hospital. Some 319 patients taking statins were also treated with angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) for hypertension management.

A study from France found in November 2020 that patients with both type 2 diabetes and Covid had a higher risk of death if they were already taking statins. Around 12.8 per cent died in a week and 23.9 per cent within a month. This compared with 9.8 per cent and 18.2 per cent, respectively, in the non-statin group.

