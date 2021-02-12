SPAIN’S poorest neighbourhood in Sevilla gets its own designer perfume

Renowned perfume creator Barnabé Fillion, who has designed fragrances for global giants such as Paul Smith and Comme des Garçons, has embarked on a somewhat more humble but incredibly powerful project in Spain; to design a new scent that captures the beauty and diversity of some of the country’s poorest areas. To this end, the designer enlisted the help of eighteen children from migrant families to pick native flowers and herbs from the decrepit buildings around the Tres Barrios-Amate area in Sevilla, and mail them to him in France.

-- Advertisement --



“This is a project about the evocation of a neighbour which is defined by its diversity, experiences, testimonies and multiculturalism,” he told El Pais newspaper.

“A neighbourhood which is home to so many nationalities cannot be labelled as just one of the poorest in Spain. It has something to say about the world and also its richness and the contemporary history of a country.”

Tres Barrios-Amate, which has the second-lowest per-capita income in the entire country, has a long history of unemployment and drug problems. Mr Fillion’s Neighbourhood Lights initiative was launched by the city council and the Seville Institute of Culture and Arts. The resulting scent has strong tones of orange blossom due to the abundance of trees which grow in the region.

The limited edition fragrance, called Jardines en el Aire, also incorporates scents from several other countries to highlight the cultural diversity of the town.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Poorest Neighbourhood Gets Its Own Designer Perfume”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.