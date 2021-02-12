RUSSIAN leader Vladimir Putin has refused to get the Sputnik V vaccine despite claiming that he was preparing for the jab

Russia celebrated a huge success last week after the delayed vaccine trials showed that their Sputnik V Covid jab is in fact 92 per cent effective. The Russian leader has been criticised in the past for extolling the efficacy of the vaccine before the official information was available, but he now appears to be back-tracking again, telling local media that he doesn’t intend to “monkey around in front of cameras” in order to encourage others to get the vaccine.

-- Advertisement --



The 68-year-old president told journalists that he will prioritise getting his flu shots and a number of other inoculations before the coronavirus jab. As it stands, anyone requiring an audience with the Russian president must first self-isolate for fourteen days.

Mr Putin has reported that he fully intends to get vaccinated; he added that he will consult with his doctor and might get the jab ahead of an “active period” later in 2021. He caused waves back in August after he revealed that his daughter had received the Sputnik vaccine before it had been fully tested, but insisted that she had suffered no ill-effects.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the necessary checks,” Putin said at the time.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Putin Has Refused To Get The Sputnik V Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.