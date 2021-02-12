Police stop fight involving dozens of youths arranged on social media

LOCAL POLICE and Guardia Civil had to intervene to contain and disperse a fight between dozens of youths who were called to take part via TikTok and Instagram.

The brawl was due to take place on the Paiporta industrial estate in Valencia, and around 200 people were expected to attend.

The police were alerted to this by a parent of one of the youths, according to Benetusser City Council.

They began to arrive in small groups at around 3pm, coming on the train or metro from Valencia, Silla, Torrent or Paterna, despite the border confinement.

Most of the youths who were identified were aged between 14 and 16, and they were dressed in either red or black to show which side they were on.

The Chief of Local Police in Benetusser, Paco Marquez, expressed concern over the well-organised and far-reaching event, and has said that the police will be vigilant in order to guarantee the safety of young people.

Similar fights had been organised in L’Eliana, Paterna or Mislata.

Parents in the area are concerned about the effect of social media on their children and fear that apps such as TikTok are getting out of hand. Police have asked that parents who suspect any dangerous behaviour report it.

