NEW scan could catch 40,000 prostate cancers each year and could save thousands of lives.

In what is being called a “game changer” a new scan that is being trialled could save thousands of lives each year using a simple scan that only takes 15 minutes.

-- Advertisement --



It is hoped that the positive results from the study bring the possibility of a national screening programme one step closer. In Britain 12,000 men each year die from prostate cancer with a staggering one in eight getting the disease. Prostate cancer is now ahead of breast cancer as Britain’s biggest killer.

The “Prostagram” technology from Imperial College can recognise double the cases of the standard blood test and it is thought that many men would prefer the “Prostagram” over a traditional rectal exam, that can be off putting to many.

Professor Hashim Ahmed, Senior Author and Chair of Urology at Imperial College London explained that, “Prostagram has the potential to form the basis of a fast, mobile national screening programme for prostate cancer and could be a game-changer.

“Prostagram also has the potential to detect more aggressive cancers earlier and pass over the many cancers which don’t need to be diagnosed.

“By finding these aggressive cancers at the earliest opportunity, men have the opportunity to be offered less invasive treatments with fewer side effects.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Scan Could Catch 40,000 Prostate Cancers Each Year”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.