New born Lion Cub Freezes to Death at Safari Park

NEW BORN lion cub freezes to death at Kent Safari Park as UK hit with freezing temperatures.

The new born lion cub was only a few weeks old when it was tragically found frozen to death at Kent’s Port Lympne Safari Park. Tragically the lion cub is thought to have wandered outside from its sleeping quarters as overnight temperatures hit below zero. The cub was only born on January 13, and would have quickly been overcome by the freezing cold.

Sadly, this means that only one lion cub is now left alive after mum and dad, Oudrika and Adras, became parents to three cubs on January 13. Unfortunately, one cub died when it was only three days old though.

The park has explained that, “During the early hours of Tuesday morning, we became aware that one of the lion cubs was not visible,


“We believe it ventured out through the bedroom door unnoticed by its mother.

“With below-freezing temperatures, it would have become weak and succumbed to the elements very quickly.


“It later became clear that it had indeed passed away during the night.”

Mum Oudrika, is now protecting her lone remaining cub which the park said “appears strong”.

Recently the UK has witnessed record low temperatures and has seen temperatures drop below a staggering minus 20 overnight.

