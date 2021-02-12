Member of Qatari Royal Family refused to fist bump female referees

A MEMBER of the Qatari Royal Family refused to fist bump the female referees at the final of the Club World Cup.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani I did greet the male referees with a fist bump during the awards ceremony, but when referees Edina Alves Batista and Neuza Back approach, he ignored them. The women, having previously received instructions about this, walk past him.

This caused controversy at the trophy and medal ceremony at the Club World Cup final held on Thursday, February 11, in Qatar.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani I was present among the authorities in charge of handing out the awards, after Bayern Munich’s victory over Tigers UANL, 1-0.

This has caused outrage around the world on social media.

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup, a decision made by FIFA which has been at the centre of controversy for various reasons from the outset. Among them, because of the way women are viewed in the country and its bias towards human rights. Qatar is the first Arab and Muslim State to host the event.

