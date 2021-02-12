Man undergoes surgery after swallowing AirPod in his sleep

A MAN who swallowed an AirPod while he was sleeping had to undergo surgery to have it removed from his oesophagus.

The man, named as Brad Gauthier, 38, of Massachusetts, USA, woke up in the morning to find that one of his AirPods was missing, but didn’t think much of it, believing it would have dropped in the bed. He went about his daily routine until he went to drink a glass of water and found he couldn’t.

His throat filled up and he began to choke, but he was able to spit it out, and then went outside to clear the snow away from his front door.

Later, he, his wife and their son tried to locate the missing AirPod with no luck.

“At the time, I mentioned initially as a joke. It seemed like a coincidence that I lost it when I went to bed and then felt a blockage in the centre of my chest,” he explained to the press 22News. He decided it would be advisable to go to hospital. After an X-ray showed that the AirPod was, in fact, in his oesophagus, he was taken to an endoscopy centre.

He then underwent surgery which doctors warned was dangerous as the item could have fallen out of place and entered the stomach or lungs.

However, he was lucky and will able to return home after the procedure. He admits that he was lucky he didn’t inhale it or got it stuck in a different position.

Curiously enough, the earbud continues to work, although the microphone was damaged.

