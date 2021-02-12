JOE BIDEN Warns Senators ‘China Will Eat Our Lunch’ unless the US raises its game



After a two-hour telephone conversation on Wednesday evening with China’s leader, Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden revealed that they had been at loggerheads on most issues, and that China’s foreign ministry had warned him that any confrontation could be a disaster for both countries.

-- Advertisement --



Addressing a group of bi-partisan Senators on Thursday, Mr Biden labelled China as America’s “most serious competitor” vowing to “out-compete” Beijing as he said Xi had called for ‘win-win’ cooperation, and the President warned the Senators, “If we don’t get moving, they are going to eat our lunch”.

He pointed out, “They’re investing billions of dollars dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up”.

Mr Biden went on to say that Xi spoke to him of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang as matters of “sovereignty and territorial integrity” issues which he hoped the US would approach cautiously, while he spoke with Xi about China’s human rights issues, and ‘coercive and unfair trade practices’.

The White House said Biden emphasized to Xi it was a U.S. priority to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific, a region where the United States and China are major strategic rivals.

The phone call had been the first one between the White House and China since last March 27, when Donald Trump spoke with him.