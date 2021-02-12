JOE BIDEN Warns Senators ‘China Will Eat Our Lunch’ unless the US raises its game
After a two-hour telephone conversation on Wednesday evening with China’s leader, Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden revealed that they had been at loggerheads on most issues, and that China’s foreign ministry had warned him that any confrontation could be a disaster for both countries.
Addressing a group of bi-partisan Senators on Thursday, Mr Biden labelled China as America’s “most serious competitor” vowing to “out-compete” Beijing as he said Xi had called for ‘win-win’ cooperation, and the President warned the Senators, “If we don’t get moving, they are going to eat our lunch”.
He pointed out, “They’re investing billions of dollars dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up”.
_______________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Joe Biden Warns Senators ‘China Will Eat Our Lunch’”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.