INDIAN Couple Used Fake Pictures To Claim They Climbed Mount Everest and are now banned from Nepal



Narender Singh Yadav and Seema Rani Goswami’s, two mountain climbers from India, ‘climbed’ Mount Everest in 2016, and Yadav was even in line to win India’s prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award.

-- Advertisement --



But then, unluckily for them, analysis of photographic evidence the climbers had used to ‘prove’ they reached the top of the world’s tallest mountain was in fact proved by the tourism department at the time, to have been faked, causing outrage among local media when the news broke.

Yadav had his award revoked, their certificate saying they had climbed Everest was also revoked, and an investigation was launched.

Now, on Wednesday, February 10, as reported by the AFP news agency, a spokesman for Nepal’s tourism ministry said that as the result of an investigation, the two climbers have been banned from any mountain climbing activities in Nepal for six years, backdated to 2016.

The tourism minister explained how their investigation and enquiries with other climbers found the couple had never reached the summit, “They couldn’t produce any evidence of their ascent to the peak, they even failed to submit reliable photos of them at the summit”.

Naba Kumar Phukon, their Sherpa team-leader was also banned for six years, and fined 10,000 rupees (£100), and the company which organised the expedition, Seven Summit Treks, has also been fined 50,000 rupees (just under £500).

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Indian Couple Used Fake Pictures To Claim They Climbed Mount Everest”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.