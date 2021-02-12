OFFICIALS in Malaga have begun to vaccinate the elderly aged over 80 not living in care homes after widening their programme.

Health services in Malaga have now begun to vaccinate over 80s who do not live in care homes and who can travel to vaccination centres, sparking homes families may eventually be able to visit their elderly relatives on the Costa del Sol.

The new stage of Malaga’s vaccination programme began in Ronda, where 300 people were called for their jab.

The group of over 80s will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to one publication, and will be notified of the time and place of their appointment by phone call.

Across Andalucia there are more than 400,000 people aged over 80, around 80,000 of which live in Malaga.

The group will be brought in for the vaccines in the order of their age, from oldest to youngest, before being given their first jab. All those receiving the vaccine will be kept in for 15 minutes’ observation to look out for any possible allergic reaction.

In most cases, the jabs will be carried out at the person’s nearest health centre, according to media reports.

The latest vaccination drive in Malaga has also seen care workers begin to receive their Covid jabs, receiving the AstraZeneca jab is they are aged under 55, or the Pfizer vaccine if they are over 55 or have health complications. There are thought to be around 35,000 care workers in Malaga set to receive the vaccine.

