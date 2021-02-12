German Art Dealer Gifts Entire Collection To Spanish Museum

GERMAN art dealer revamps a Spanish museum and gifts her entire collection to house it in

The Spanish region of Extremadura is set to become a major destination for global art lovers, as German art collector and dealer Helga de Alvear has announced her intention to donate some 3,000 contemporary pieces, amassed over more than four decades to the city of Cáceres. Not only that, but she has also contributed to the impressive job of revamping the existing museum to house her gifted artworks. The expanded museum, which is free to the public, will soon proudly display work by world-renowned artists such as Joseph Beuys, Dan Flavin, Joseph Albers, Paul Klee, Nan Goldin, and Jenny Holzer, thanks to the generosity of Ms de Alvear.

“I am interested in contemporary art because it speaks to us of our time and of ourselves, because it creates and develops a language that can explain, in a new way, the world in which we happen to live and of which we often only brush the surface,” said de Alvear in a statement.

A smaller museum and the de Alvear foundation have existed on this site since 2010, but the new building, costing a total of 10 million euro, will change the face of art in the area, according to architect Tuñón.

“Both buildings are similar and different in dimension and shape,” Tuñón explained to Dezeen. “They are complementary in terms of volume and different in terms of construction and image. But the two together constitute the new image of Cáceres.”

Ms de Alvear was born in Germany but has spent most of her life living in Madrid.

