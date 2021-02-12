EastEnders’ Big Mo Plans Move To Spain

EASTENDERS’ Big Mo plans her move to Spain after announcing her retirement from the soap

Soap Land veteran Laila Morse, who has played Big Mo Harris on EastEnders for the past twenty years, has decided to swap Albert Square for sunny Spain, something the BBC star said she has dreamed for years. Fans were devastated when they learned that Big Mo would be leaving the soap, but it may not be forever, as the star confirmed that her character won’t be killed off in her final scenes, leaving the way open for a dramatic return at some stage.

Laila told the Metro: “I made the decision a while ago that I wanted to move to Spain so I let the team know that was my plan.

“They said they would love to have me come back now and again when there was a need for Big Mo to return which was lovely to hear. I mean it was ideal as this opportunity gave me the chance to spend more time in Spain, in the sunshine!”

Laila has taken breaks from the soap in the past, but the date for her next exit is still up in the air given travel restrictions due to coronavirus as well as complications associated with Brexit.

“I mean obviously the situation of Brexit has changed a few things that now make it tricky for me to move out there permanently and then of course the pandemic has hit which has put everything on hold but I can’t complain as I’m in a very fortunate position.”

