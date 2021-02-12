Bayern Munich Confirm The Signing Of Dayot Upamecano.

Bayern Munich beat Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of Upamecano. The France international has snubbed interest from the Premier League to join the Bavarian giants

Bayern Munich has agreed a deal to sign defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed. The European champions will pay a €42.5 million (£37m/$51m) release clause to land the France international, who will sign a five-year deal.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Upamecano, but the 22-year-old has decided to stay in the Bundesliga. When asked whether he could confirm Bayern had won the race for Upamecano, Salihamidzic said: “I can do that, and we are very happy about it at FC Bayern.

“We had very good, intensive and professional discussions with Dayot and his advisor Volker Struth for many months. We knew that we had very strong competition.

“Upamecano is a young player, 22, whose qualities have already developed extraordinarily. I was always convinced that we had presented a good concept “We presented him with our vision of his career at Bayern. During the past week in Doha I had further talks with everyone involved. At the end of a long process, the players, family and management were convinced that FC Bayern was the right club. Dayot Upamecano will play for Bayern for the next five years.”

