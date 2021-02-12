Boy calls for help while father trapped in agony after car crash

A BOY, eight, called for help after he and his father were involved in a car crash in Borja, Zaragoza.

The accident occurred at 2.30pm, on the CV-002 road, according to the Guardia Civil and firefighters from Zaragoza, who also said that it was the child who had raised the alarm, although it is unclear whether he called the emergency services or if he alerted a third person.

The boy managed to get out of the car on his own, but his father was trapped and in agony inside the vehicle.

The firemen who travelled to the site had to extract the man from the wreckage, where two ambulances and a helicopter were waiting. The man was extracted alive, but died shortly afterwards, while the boy was being treated by paramedics.

