THE Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service, SEPRONA, is investigating the theft of 23 animals from the Melilla Bird Recovery Centre.

-- Advertisement --



The animals include two peregrine falcons, a macaw, three barn owls, two harris eagles, a buzzard, a silent eagle, a marsh harrier, a gray owl, a snowy owl, an African owl, eight kestrels and a fox, but the worst thing is that several of the birds have been thrown on the ground headless and mutilated, the local SEO-Melilla Group reported.

The fox has not yet appeared.

The housing in which the animals were kept was also destroyed.

The entity for the conservation of the environment dependent on the ornithological / ecologist organization SEO / Birdlife Spain has highlighted that, although the theft is serious, what has shocked them most is the number of animals stolen and the fate they have suffered.

They have said that “it is such an atrocious act that we hope that the necessary officers are working to clarify the facts”.

They have also asked to know what security measures were in place and if there are security cameras.

The compound is located within the Fuerte de Rostrogordo which houses a centre for unaccompanied underage minors who arrive in Spain illegally. This area has a fence and the compound has its own fence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “23 birds and animals stolen from shelter and mutilated”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.