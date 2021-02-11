A WOMAN has been killed after being dragged into an industrial meat grinder at a factory in Russia.

The woman, a poultry factory worker, was reportedly killed after her hand became trapped in a large meat grinder in the Kaluga region of Russia.

According to media reports, the woman has been moving chickens from one conveyor to another when her hand became trapped in machinery and she was pulled into the mincer.

Her fellow workers heard her screams but were unable to help her, according to Russian media.

Security footage from the factory in Belousovo, Kaluga region, showed the moment she was pulled into the machine.

An investigative committee has since found, “the employee died on the spot,” from chest wounds after going into the meat grinder, according to initial reports.

One local publication said: “It is difficult to imagine what she experienced before she died.”

It added: “Employees of the plant who came running from her screams could no longer help her.”

The case reached press after officials released the findings of an investigation they had carried out into safety issues and “negligence” at the factory.

A committee of officials found, “there were no protective shields on the machine and there was free access to its rotating mechanisms.”

There is now expected to be a legal case against the company responsible for recruiting workers to work at the poultry factory and against the poultry farm.

The Russian Federation is one of the world’s largest poultry exporters.

