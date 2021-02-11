Tik Tok And YouTube Personality Dazharia Shaffer Commits Suicide Aged Just 18

Dazharia Shaffer, the young Tik Tok and social media personality from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with more than 1.4 million followers, has tragically committed suicide at only 18 years of age, confirmed by her parents on social media.

-- Advertisement --



Shane Evans, the coroner with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that they responded to a reported suicide call on Tuesday, while Raheem Alla, Dazharia’s father, also confirmed her death in a video on TikTok, saying, “I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter”.

Alongside a montage of photographs of them together, Raheem added, “Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place. My daughter Dazharia has left us early and has been called up to fly with the angels. She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child”, and later revealed that his “little jelly bean” had sadly suffered with mental health issues.