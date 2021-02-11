Supermarket manager arrested for faking armed robbery

NATIONAL POLICE in Marbella arrested two people for allegedly stealing €16,000 from a safe in a supermarket in the city.

One of the detainees is the manager of the supermarket, who allegedly organised the crime, and another man who was not related to the company and had an extensive criminal record for robbery.

At the end of November, the supermarket manager reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint in his office. He gave a vague description of the attacker, claiming to be nervous, and went on sick leave following the events.

The attacker had entered the supermarket as a client and then gone to the office and demanded the money.

During a search police found a mobile phone from which they were able to extract details which revealed that the manager had organised the crime and facilitated it.

Police searched premises in Estepona, and seized weapons, a note counter and items used in the hold-up, as well as high-end watches. They also found the box for the mobile phone which had been investigated.

The detainees are a 29-year-old German man and a 41-year-old Spaniard, the store manager.

They have been charged with robbery, illegal weapons possession and faking a crime, amongst others.

