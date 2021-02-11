Spain Tightens Regulations on Face Masks

SPAIN tightens the regulations on hygienic face masks

According to sources at the Ministry of Consumption, the head of the department will sign off on a new order on Thursday, February 11, to regulate the sale and supply of face masks, giving manufacturers 30 days to change their labels and apply for laboratory accreditation to bring them up to standard. The regulations have been a long time coming; the Spanish government deliberately overlooked shortcomings in many of the masks in order to secure the number required at the height of the pandemic.

Under the new guidelines, only masks that are approved by laboratory experts will be permitted to be sold, and supermarkets and other outlets must ensure that all face coverings are individually wrapped. In addition, each package will carry vital information including how to correctly wash reusable masks and the number of times each covering can be used.

Once the rules come into effect, all masks will also have to indicate certain technical specifications, such as resistance to respiration and permeability to air. Masks for children must indicate the age they are intended for a carry a caution – “Warning: Use under adult supervision”.

In addition, strict guidelines are being introduced to govern the sale of masks for people who lip read, as well as those with disabilities.

According to the data, after the thirty-day transition period is up, any suppliers found in breach of the rules could face sanctions of closure for up to five years.

