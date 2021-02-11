Popular Party in Valencia Demands President Listens To Hospitality Industry

POPULAR PARTY in Valencia demands that the regional president listens to the hospitality industry

On a day when the entire Valencian Community is waiting with bated breath to discover if the regional government plans to extend restrictions beyond February 15, the Popular Party (PP) has insisted that the president, Ximo Puig, must “listen to the hotel industry and commerce” and allow these businesses to reopen in some capacity.

The PP said on Thursday morning, February 11, that the closure orders “have to be reconsidered” by the regional government, “which must first comply with its health obligations in order to begin to relax restrictions on hoteliers and retailers.” The party added that a sensible way forward would be for the authorities to allow towns with a low incidence rate to begin to reopen non-essential businesses.

The president of the provincial PP, Carlos Mazón, also called on the government to speed up the vaccination rollout and the response time for PCR tests as they have done in other communities, adding that it can sometimes take up to ten days for someone to receive the results.

“The Counsel cannot continue to unload the mismanagement of the pandemic on hoteliers and retailers,” Mr Mazón said. The answer, he said, is to “reopen the premises in a staggered manner and serving the data from each municipality.”

The president of the Valencian Community is expected to announce today whether or not the current restrictions, which require all hospitality businesses to close and non-essential retail to shut up shop at 6pm, will be extended beyond February 15. Members of the Counsel met over the weekend to discuss the possibility of extending things by only one week, but government sources have suggested that Mr Puig is in favour of maintaining the measures until March 1.

