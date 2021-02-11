Most popular towns in each Spanish province revealed

Musement has conducted a study to reveal the most popular Spanish towns in each province within Spain and produced a map with the results.



As result of the Covid-19 pandemic, domestic tourism within Spain experienced a notable

growth during 2020, predicted to continue in 2021. Whilst some chose to rediscover their

cities of habitual residence, many others sought out small paradises, away from the hustle

and bustle.

To find out the most popular destinations, Musement, the digital discovery and booking

platform for travel activities and experiences around the world, analysed Google search data

for the term “que ver en (translation: what to see in) (municipality)” for all Spanish

municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants. With the results, Musement has produced

a map highlighting the most popular towns in each Spanish province*.

From pretty seaside villages with colourful balconies to historic mountain towns with

medieval architecture, Spain is a country with so much to offer. And whilst it may be too early

to pack your bags, a holiday within Spain is a far more likely choice for locals and foreign

residents alike this year (once regional border closures and Covid restrictions are lifted).

So, if you’re looking for inspiration for your next Spanish getaway, far from the big cities and popular beach areas, then this map above is a great place to start.

