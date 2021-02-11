Matt Hancock Denies ‘Mixed Messages’ Over Summer Holidays

HEALTH SECRETARY Matt Hancock has denied sending “mixed messages” surrounding the government’s summer holidays policy.

According to Matt Hancock there are no “mixed messages” over summer holidays and, “we’ve all been saying exactly the same thing.”

Last month Mr Hancock spoke of a “great British summer,” sharing that he had booked his own holiday to Cornwall.

However, yesterday Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “People shouldn’t be booking holidays right now, not domestically or internationally.”

Asked about his colleague’s comments, Mr Hancock said: “I’m saying exactly the same as every other minister is saying, which is there is uncertainty, and that means we cannot make categorical assurances.”

He added: “I know that people are yearning to have a direct answer, because people look forward to summer holidays so much. But unfortunately there is that uncertainty. We are going to have to be patient.

“I booked a place months ago, and of course I hope to [go], but there is this uncertainty.”

“Even before we get to whether we’re going on holiday or where we’re going on holiday, how soon we can see and hug our loved ones is important.”

Yesterday Boris Johnson said: “I am afraid it is just too early for people to be certain about what we’ll be able to do this summer.”

Noel Josephides, chairman of tour operator Sunvil, told one media outlet: “We don’t believe that once people are vaccinated they are going to worry about travelling abroad

“And it’s on that basis that we are going ahead [with our plans]. And if, in fact, the government waits until everybody is vaccinated then by that time there won’t be a travel industry.”

