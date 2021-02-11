Larry Flynt Dead: Hustler Magazine Creator Dies Aged 78 from heart failure



Larry Flynt, the business mogul who created Hustler magazine has died of heart failure aged 78, this morning (Wednesday) in Los Angeles, as confirmed by US publication TMZ.

The often controversial Flynt built a huge porn empire, and became one of the biggest names in adult entertainment in 1974 off the back of the launch and immediate success of Hustler, although along with the fame and money, came a string of legal battles.

Larry Flynt Publications became synonymous with adult entertainment as he produced more and more glossy magazines, and also went into the video business with his range of Hustler adult videos and his Hustler TV channel.

Turning to a different line of work, in 2000 the Hustler Casino opened up, near Los Angeles, California, and Flynt also had an unsuccessful attempt at becoming Governor of California.

His glossy girlie publication became so famous that in 1996 a Hollywood film was made about him and his life, called ‘The People Vs Larry Flynt’, starring Woody Harrelson, which was even nominated for an Oscar.

Serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin made an attempt on Flynt’s life in 1978, which left him confined to a wheelchair and paralyzed from the waist down for the rest of his life, and in constant pain.

