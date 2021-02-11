First Father-Daughter Firefighter Team for Derbyshire.

A father-daughter duo has joined the county’s fire service and made history as the first active father and daughter. Rob Mears aged 52, has been in the fire service over 30 years and has been honoured to see his daughter follow him.

Zoe Mears aged 20, from Chapel-en-le-Frith completed her training and has joined Derbyshire Fire and Rescue as a full-time firefighter. The new firefighter also set a further record as she became the youngest person ever to pass the fire engine driving test.

Zoe spoke about following in her father’s footsteps and said, “I’m absolutely delighted. I have always been proud of my dad and I always knew he was proud of what he did.

“To be able to join him on this team, which I know is really supportive, was an incredible moment.”

Dad Rob is equally as delighted to have Zoe join them and explained that, “Any parent wants their children to achieve great things, so I’m extremely proud. She worked really hard for this.

“I’ve always been really happy to be a firefighter and it’s great to think we’re going to be working together to help people across Derbyshire.”

Zoe never thought that she would end up being a firefighter as a young girl, as she had believed that it was a man’s job. However, on seeing her father receive an award at a ceremony which also highlighted female firefighters, she soon changed her mind.

