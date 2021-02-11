Elderly woman has died after bottle of hydroalcoholic gel exploded at her home

Elderly woman has died after bottle of hydroalcoholic gel exploded at her home
Elderly woman has died after bottle of hydroalcoholic gel exploded in the kitchen at her home in Barcelona.

IT’S believed the bottle came into contact with a gas cooker hob and burst into flames.

The 75-year-old suffered second and third-degree burns after the freak incident two months ago and was taken to the city’s Vall d’Hebron Hospital where she has sadly died as a result of her injuries on Sunday, February 7.

The victim’s 76-year-old husband also burned his hands trying to help his wife and was released from the hospital the same night.


Emergency services received a call at around 8.50pm on December 13, and on arrival firefighters and health personnel found the woman with severe burns to the front of her body.

Several teams from the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Local Police, the Bombers de la Generalitat and the Sistema d’Emergencies Mediques (SEM) were deployed to the property in Manresa to deal with the fire and attend to the elderly couple.


Due to the severity of her injuries, the emergency services transferred the woman in critical condition to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital where she remained until her death.

Sources told Nius the woman was seriously injured by the “deflagration caused by the proximity of the substance, with a high alcohol content and of a flammable nature, with the kitchen (gas) hob”.

