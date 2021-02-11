Breaking News – Covid Mass Vaccine Centre Forced to Close For Weeks.

In a statement, the Welsh Government told the BBC: “Over the next couple of weeks, we are expecting a slight reduction in the amount of vaccines we will receive from the UK government – this is a planned and expected change in supply that will affect the whole of the UK.

“We have factored this into our plans and it will not affect people’s appointments or delay when people are due to get their second dose. The supply of vaccines is expected to ramp up significantly from the beginning of March.

“Every dose of vaccine we receive will continue to be delivered immediately to all those who need it.

“Our vaccination teams continue to do an incredible job to vaccinate everyone as quickly as possible.”

