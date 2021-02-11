Breaking News – Covid Mass Vaccine Centre Forced to Close For Weeks.
RHONDDA vaccination centre in Wales has been forced to shut today (February 11) over supply issues with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab which threatens to leave vaccine production weeks behind.
The country’s government said delivery of doses were being staggered ‘to avoid staff sitting around with nothing to do’ while other mass vaccination centres in Wales are also expected to reduce their operating hours, in response to a planned reduction in supplies of the AstraZeneca jab.
In a Facebook post, Labour MP Chris Bryant, who represents Rhondda, said that while progress so far has been “brilliant, it’s a shame that the lack of supply of the Pfizer vaccine for the next two or three weeks means that the mass vaccination centre is going to have to close temporarily”.
Mr Bryant added: “It will be up and running very soon and I’m pushing very hard to make sure that the supplies do come through so that we can start on the next set of categories as well as getting the second doses done.”
In a statement, the Welsh Government told the BBC: “Over the next couple of weeks, we are expecting a slight reduction in the amount of vaccines we will receive from the UK government – this is a planned and expected change in supply that will affect the whole of the UK.
“We have factored this into our plans and it will not affect people’s appointments or delay when people are due to get their second dose. The supply of vaccines is expected to ramp up significantly from the beginning of March.
“Every dose of vaccine we receive will continue to be delivered immediately to all those who need it.
“Our vaccination teams continue to do an incredible job to vaccinate everyone as quickly as possible.”
