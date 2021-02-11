Barcelona Thugs Douse Homeless Man With Petrol

A TRIO of thugs doused a homeless man with petrol in a suspected attempted arson attack before a security guard intervened in the centre of Barcelona.

A security guard possibly saved the life of a homeless man after three thugs doused him in petrol in a potential attempted arson attack in the Catalan capital.

The sickening incident occurred in the heart of Barcelona’s historic city centre, in front of the Sant Pauv gym which is currently being used as a shelter for the city’s homeless community. The man had been trying to sleep in front of the centre when three men doused him with petrol and were potentially planning to set him alight.

Fortunately, a security guard from the gym rushed outside to intervene causing the three thugs to flee the scene. Officers from the city’s Guardia Urbana rushed to the gym but were unable to catch the potential arson killers. Catalonia’s Mossos d’Esquadra are currently probing CCTV footage of the shocking incident in an effort to bring the trio to justice.

