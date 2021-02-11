Archbishop of Barcelona demands more aid in the face of “growing poverty”

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Archbishop of Barcelona demands more aid in the face of
CREDIT: Twitter

Archbishop of Barcelona demands more aid in the face of “growing poverty”.

CARDINAL Juan José Omella is calling for more solidarity as poverty levels soar in Spain due to the effects of the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --

And the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference has warned that the queues of hungry people “are getting longer” with many children “not eating decently at all”.

The health crisis and consequent closures and restrictions, has dealt the country’s economy a massive blow, recording a historical decrease in GDP of 11 per cent in 2020.


And unemployment and the lack of opportunities has led to a lack of resources for thousands of families.

Throughout the pandemic, the Church has promoted hundreds of initiatives through the parishes or Caritas to alleviate these situations of poverty, said Cardinal Omella.


But he took to Twitter to demand more aid, warning the Covid crisis has brought poverty to “a million more people, to which are added children who do not eat decently or homeless people who die on the streets as a result of cold”.

Cardinal Omella, who has been the Archbishop of Barcelona since 2015, ended his tweet with an urgent plea to society to give “more aid for this needy group by donating to Caritas”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Archbishop of Barcelona demands more aid in the face of “growing poverty””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleRincon de la Victoria Set to Receive ‘Unique’ Fire Station
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here