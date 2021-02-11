Archbishop of Barcelona demands more aid in the face of “growing poverty”.

CARDINAL Juan José Omella is calling for more solidarity as poverty levels soar in Spain due to the effects of the pandemic.

And the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference has warned that the queues of hungry people “are getting longer” with many children “not eating decently at all”.

The health crisis and consequent closures and restrictions, has dealt the country’s economy a massive blow, recording a historical decrease in GDP of 11 per cent in 2020.

And unemployment and the lack of opportunities has led to a lack of resources for thousands of families.

Throughout the pandemic, the Church has promoted hundreds of initiatives through the parishes or Caritas to alleviate these situations of poverty, said Cardinal Omella.

But he took to Twitter to demand more aid, warning the Covid crisis has brought poverty to “a million more people, to which are added children who do not eat decently or homeless people who die on the streets as a result of cold”.

Cardinal Omella, who has been the Archbishop of Barcelona since 2015, ended his tweet with an urgent plea to society to give “more aid for this needy group by donating to Caritas”.

