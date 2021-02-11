CALPE’S mayor Ana Sala offered the Generalitat the town’s material and human resources during the anti-Covid vaccination campaign.

In her letter to the regional president Ximo Puig, Sala put all Calpe’s sports and cultural installations at his disposal, also suggesting the town’s municipal car parks so that residents could be vaccinated in safe surroundings without having to leave their vehicles.

-- Advertisement --



The mayor extended the offer to any municipal space that that Generalitat felt would be adequate for vaccinating Calpe’s population in the shortest possible time.

Sala was responding to the Generalitat’s announcement that a working group would start looking for large spaces like car parks or sports complexes when mass vaccinations begin in April.

“The different administrations need to cooperate if we are to beat the pandemic,” Sala declared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ana Sala makes an offer in Calpe.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.