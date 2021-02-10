Wife of Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Arrives In Germany After Her Husband Is Jailed For 3-1/2 Years.

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has landed at Frankfurt airport after flying from Russia, according to reports from local media. Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent.

Navalny, sentenced last week to 3-1/2 years in jail after a Moscow court ruled he had violated terms of his parole, was arrested on Jan. 17 after returning to Russia from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent.

The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU have urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Washington will coordinate closely with allies to hold Russia accountable. Earlier today, Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said further sanctions against Russia needed to target the right people.

A Moscow judge had ruled Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny must go to prison for violating the terms of a 2014 conviction. Navalny called the old conviction politically motivated. Police detained more than 900 people who protested his sentencing.

Prosecutors had pushed to turn Navalny’s 3.5-year suspended sentence into actual prison time, which the judge accepted, even though the European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2017 that Navalny had been tried unfairly.

Navalny previously spent time under house arrest for that fraud conviction. According to Russian media, that time will be taken into account, meaning Navalny is expected to spend two years and eight months in prison.

